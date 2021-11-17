Two Monmouth county staples create Rocky Road flavored brew

Source Farmhouse Brewery in Colts Neck has done it again!

Last month they announced a new ale that they created using Apple cider donuts from Battleview Orchards in Freehold, NJ and I thought that couldn’t be outdone. You can read more about that here.

Now they’ve teamed up with another Freehold favorite, Jersey Freeze!

Known for being a favorite of Bruce Springsteen’s, Jersey Freeze has made itself a staple of the Garden State on route 9 in Freehold.

The two Monmouth county establishments are now introducing their Rocky Road Ice Cream Imperial Pastry Stout, which boasts a 13% ALC/ VOL and sounds delicious! The brew combines flavors of chocolate ice cream, vanilla, walnuts, fudge brownies, and hot chocolate with toasted marshmallows.

Sign me up!

To get this “super thicc, milkshake-like, imperial pastry stout treat,” Source Brewing boiled Rocky Road ice cream in a kettle for six hours to get the flavors just right. Then brown sugar was added to make this sweet treat.

Sales go live every Friday at 9 a.m. Orders must then be picked up at Source Farmhouse Brewery (300 route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ) during their taproom hours, which are as follows:

Monday: 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed (no beer pickups can be made on this day)

Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.

Thursday: 12-8 p.m.

Friday: 12-10 p.m.

Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Important: Source Brewing asks that you place an order online only if you are able to retrieve it within a week of purchasing.

Please enjoy responsibly. Cheers!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

11 things that make a New Jersey diner a real diner

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.