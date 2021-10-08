NJ’s Source Brewing and Battleview Orchards announce new fall ale

Move over, pumpkin spice. Two of Monmouth County’s gems have joined forces to create what sounds like the perfect fall brew.

Battleview Orchards, the Garden State’s oldest “pick your own” farm in Freehold, and Source Farmhouse Brewery, located in Colts Neck, announced their new collaboration: Apple Cider Donut Ale.

Am I … in heaven?

Two of the best parts of autumn are apple cider donuts and fall beer, so this is a win-win in my eyes. Can’t you just picture yourself enjoying a bottle of Apple Cider Donut Ale next to a fire pit? Or while getting ready to watch your favorite horror movie?

Fall is in full swing, baby!

Source Brewing actually used Battleview Orchard’s apple cider donuts, as well as their actual apple cider, in order to create what they describe as a “pastry cream ale.” The alcohol percentage of the beverage is 6.8% and tastes of apple cider, cinnamon and vanilla.

Orders can be placed online here.

Sales go live every Friday at 9AM. Orders must then be picked up at Source Farmhouse Brewery (300 route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ) during their taproom hours, which are as follows:

Monday: 4-8 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed (no pickups can be made)

Wednesday: 4-8 p.m.

Thursday: 12-8 p.m.

Friday: 12-10 p.m.

Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Please note: the brewery asks that you only place an order that you are able to retrieve within a week of purchasing.

Source Brewing's other exciting announcement was their new “Mounds of Darkness” imperial pastry stout, which boasts a 13% alcohol volume. That brew tastes of Mounds candy bars, coconut and Samosas (the toasted coconut Girl Scout cookie).

What better way to start your weekend than with one of these tasty local brews? Enjoy!

