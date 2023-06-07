Two major movie stars are filming in NJ

Keep your eyes peeled. Blink and you might miss them. A couple of huge movie stars are back in New Jersey filming.

I’ll give you a hint. He used to hang out with a Funky Bunch. Between cars and dogs, she’d be more of a cat woman.

Yes, Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are back in the Garden State doing some reshoots for some final scenes of a film project originally called “Our Man From Jersey.” While it would have been nice for Jersey to be repped, the title has been changed since the bulk of the filming last year. It’s now called “The Union” and it’s a Netflix spy thriller.

Boston Special Screening Of Father Stu With Mark Wahlberg And Rosalind Ross Getty Images For Sony loading...

When filming was taking place last summer in Bayonne Wahlberg caused a stir drawing a huge crowd. He and Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry were back in Bayonne and will be doing reshoots in other Jersey towns too. Morristown will be one of them.

The plot for “The Union” sounds like a bit of a stretch. Wahlberg plays a construction worker (gee, how many shirt-off scenes will he have?) who gets roped into the world of spies and secret agents. How? His ex-girlfriend played by Berry recruits him for a United States intelligence mission. A construction worker.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Remember when the plot of “Armageddon” assumed it was easier to teach oil rig workers how to be astronauts than to teach astronauts how to dig a hole? This sounds equally dumb. But hey, maybe you’d have to see it.

Last year's filming locations included Paterson, Jersey City and Kearny so be on the lookout if you want to rub elbows with the rich and famous. Or in this case the rich, famous and gorgeous.

