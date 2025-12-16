Last December, on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show, listeners called in with suggestions for a parody of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ called "Twelve Days of Jersey."

Read More: How holiday music can boost your workout routine

Christmas song Photo by David Beale on Unsplash loading...

The prompt was simple:

“On the first day of Christmas New Jersey gave to me _____.”

Callers just had to fill in the blanks with something Jersey-centric. For instance, “on the first day of Christmas, New Jersey gave to me: A pork roll, egg, and cheese.”

After the lyrics were all put together, the station was contacted by Ashley Matthews, who is the director of choral activities at Hillsborough High School.

She offered to have her show choir “Legacy,” record the song with the Jersey twist and we were ecstatic!

The students fully committed to the bit and had incredible harmonies while doing so. They sounded so good that we wanted to bring them back on air again, this time with updated lyrics for 2025.

If you didn’t have the chance to hear the song on air, you can hear it about 20 minutes into Monday's episode of Deminski and Moore: On Demand below.

Follow along with the lyrics:

The Twelve Days of Jersey 2025 Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

(Embed code for D&M On Demand episode here)

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2025 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2025 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The best NJ foods and soups for cold, snowy weather Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey's 10 best holiday cookies Here's a little history lesson before you bake your favorite cookies! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈