Turtle crossing road blamed for NJ three vehicle crash

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Turtles trying to cross Stone Harbor Boulevard are being blamed for causing a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Middle Township police Lt. Tracey Super said that turtles cross the road frequently during this time of the year in order to lay eggs on dry land. He said he's never seen a crash involving turtles get more attention.

A turtle is shooted off a roadway A turtle is shooted off a roadway (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) loading...

Chain reaction crash

A vehicle stopped suddenly to allow a turtle to cross the main road into Middle Township causing two others behind to stop. A third vehicle rear-ended the two stopped vehicles, according to Super. The original vehicle that stopped left the scene but was not damaged and is not being sought.

No one was injured in the crash but the vehicles sustained some damage.

Super said he understands the concern people may have for turtles but urged common sense, caution, and for people to pay attention to one's surroundings.

In early June, 17 young turtles were retrieved after the terrapin's mothers were hit by vehicles. The Associated Press reported that a kindergarten class released the baby turtles into their natural habitat of nearby wetlands.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

