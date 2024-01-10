Turning Point to open 4 new locations in NJ through 2025
A very popular restaurant for breakfast, brunch, and lunch is expanding in New Jersey, and you're invited to join. Turning Point Restaurants is expanding its footprint in the Great Garden State.
If you've never visited a Turning Point location before, then you're missing out. They offer unique breakfast and lunch items, along with special seasonal items to match the time of year.
They also have a variety of premium regional coffees, perfect to help start your day or for that afternoon pick-me-up. Not only is the coffee great, but so is the food.
Right now, they have their winter menu ready to go, perfect for that chill in the air. Here's a peek at those winter specials.
The atmosphere in those restaurants is also amazing. Very relaxing and made to feel like you're at home.
This is why it is all the more exciting that Turning Point Restaurants is looking to expand in the Great Garden State with four new locations through 2025. And if that wasn't enough, three of them are currently slated to open in 2024.
Here are those locations, starting with the most recent. Again, these are the slated time frames and may change as the dates approach.
Winter 2024
The first location on the list is expected to open very soon. Right off Route 35 North in Ocean Township, The newest Monmouth County location is slated to open sometime in January.
Spring 2024
Once the Ocean Township restaurant opens, attention turns to the north. That's where the second new Turning Point location will be in Old Bridge, slated to open sometime in the spring.
Summer 2024
Then in summer, the next location is slated to open in Morris Township in Morris County. That would be the third newest New Jersey restaurant.
Spring 2025
Then in the spring of 2025, the fourth location is slated to open in Montgomery. Four new restaurants between now and then.
All Turning Point Restaurants also offer catering and take-out and are static to see you at their newest locations when they open. Tap/click here to learn more.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.