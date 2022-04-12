Turning Point Restaurant to open another Toms River location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening its second Toms River location with word that they will be taking over the closed Ruby Tuesday site on Rte. 37 in Toms River.

According to TomsRiver.org, renovations have already begun with an eye toward debuting the new restaurant in the summer. Turning Point opened its first Toms River location in the Ocean County Mall last year. Kirk Ruoff, founder of the restaurant chain, told the Asbury Park Press that the mall location has done very well, "Toms River is a very large market. If Toms River can support (three) regional high schools, it can support two Turning Points."

Ruby Tuesday closed its Route 37 store in 2020 when the chain declared bankruptcy.

After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to 21 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The new Toms River store will be the 14th in New Jersey. They are not open for dinner, allowing for a better work/life balance for owners and employees.

Their website says that “Turning Point’s spacious interiors are decorated with natural wood floors, bright traditional colors, and fireplaces. Its menu offers elevated daytime meal options that change with the seasons. Popular items include lobster avocado toast, bacon lollipops, and seven different origins of French-pressed coffee.”

With residential neighborhoods in surrounding Toms River, Berkeley, and Manchester, Ruoff predicts the new restaurant will do well, "The community is already aware of our brand."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

