Trying to avoid Scudder Falls Bridge toll? Know this for Tuesday

Drivers leaving New Jersey via Route 295 and the Scudder Falls Bridge face two more challenges on each side of the Delaware River as work continues to finish the project by mid-December.

The ramp from Route 295 North at Exit 76 leaving New Jersey will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain closed until 8 p.m. The closure will allow for diamond grinding of the ramp’s polyester-polymer concrete surface.

The closure also means drivers who hope to use Route 29 to use a free crossing will have to exit Route 295 North at Exit 75 for Route 579 (Bear Tavern Road).

Detour to Route 29 from northbound Route 295 during a ramp closure on 11/23/21(DRJTBC)

Pay attention or pay the toll

"Failure to take Exit 75 will result in a point-of-no-return situation where motorists will need to pay the bridge toll before attempting a U-turn from Pennsylvania back into New Jersey. The car toll is $1.25 with E-ZPass and $3 without E-ZPass," the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said in a written statement.

Drivers can take Bear Tavern Road and turn right onto West Upper Ferry Road to the next traffic signal at the intersection of Route 29. Motorists can either turn left to take Route 29 southbound toward Trenton and other points south, or turn right to take Route 29 North toward Washington Crossing, Lambertville and other points north.

If you wind up paying the toll you can change directions at Exit 10, the first exit once across the bridge in Pennsylvania.

All lanes on the bridge itself will be open in both directions for the Thanksgiving weekend.

