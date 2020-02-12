Try this tortellini recipe in honor of National Tortellini Day
Everyone knows that February 14th is Valentine's Day but did you know that the 13th is Tortellini Day? Well it is! I don't know why and it seems there is a day for just about everything. But I have a tortellini recipe that is worth making this a holiday. It's a complete meal, pretty easy to make and delicious!
- 1 Lb. Of Sweet Italian Sausage out of casing
- 1 small/medium package of sliced mushrooms
- 1 14 oz. can diced tomatoes
- 1 bag of fresh baby spinach
- 1 small/medium package of tortellini
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
Saute' chunks of sausage and minced garlic in extra virgin olive oil. When meat is opaque add mushroom slices. Stir on medium/high heat for 3 minutes. Then add diced tomatoes, season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasonings. Cook tortellini in separate pot of salted water. Remove 1 minutes before suggested cooking time and add to sausage/veggie pan and mix well for one minute.
Enjoy!
More from New Jersey 101.5: