Try this delicious seafood dish for the holidays

Every year people ask me if I do "the seven fishes" on Christmas Eve. For many years, I tried but soon realized that not everyone in my family likes seafood, so now I mix it up. Besides the fact, my family came from an area in Italy where they never heard of the 7 fishes on Christmas Eve. Yes, not all things we know as "Italian" are done across the entire boot. Many are very regional and provincial customs that were brought here and became widely known here as "Italian". One big hit every year that I still make without fail is "Shrimp Oreganata". It's easy and it's delicious. Watch....

You can find the ingredients needed below:

