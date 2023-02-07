Try these totally Jersey drinks for St. Patrick’s Day

Let's get Debbie Downer out of the way first. If you're under 21, or can't handle drinking due to addiction issues, or have any intention of driving while drinking, just don't. Don't even read this.

For the rest, St. Patrick's Day is a big day for adult libations. I was thinking about next month's holiday and the parties that will be had. Suddenly I remembered a site that gave you the recipes for almost every drink you ever heard of and many more you never did. Webtender.com.

Then I thought, working for the Jersey station and all, are there any crazy drinks with Jersey in the name?

Different cocktails or longdrinks garnished with fruits igorr1 loading...

Turns out yes.

If you want to try any of the following just drink responsibly.

Jersey Devil

Ingredients:

1 gal Cranberry juice

2 qt Apple cider or apple juice

1 qt Applejack

1 Apple, sliced

Mixing instructions:

Put cranberry juice in punch bowl. Add apple cider/juice and apple juice brandy to taste. Slice apple in 3/16th.

Photo by ABHISHEK HAJARE on Unsplash Photo by ABHISHEK HAJARE on Unsplash loading...

The Jersey Cherry

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Bacardi Rum

1 oz Cherry brandy

Fill with Cola

Mixing instructions:

Build over ice in a rocks glass. Granish with a cherry.

Scottish Jersey

Ingredients:

4 cl (centiliter) Scotch

1/2 cup strong Hot chocolate

Ice cubes

Mixing instructions:

Pour first the scotch and then the cocoa over a lot of ice in a huge glass. Yes, the cocoa will melt the ice and that's perfect.

Photo by Daniel Hooper on Unsplash Photo by Daniel Hooper on Unsplash loading...

Jersey Lightning

Ingredients:

1/2 oz Sweet Vermouth

1 1/2 oz Apple brandy

Juice of 1 Lime

Mixing instructions:

Shake all ingredients with ice, strain into a cocktail glass, and serve.

Jersey Shore Cherry Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz Vodka

1 1/4 oz Sour mix

1 tsp Sugar

Fill with Sprite

Top with Grenadine or cherry juice

Mixing instructions:

Add sugar, vodka, and sour mix over ice and shake. Then fill with sprite/7up. Top with grenadne or cherry juice. Garnish with cherry and lemon wedge.

Sex On The Beach - Jersey Style

Ingredients:

1 cup Peach schnapps

1 cup Midori melon liqueur

1 cup Rum

1 cup Raspberry liqueur

1 1/2 qt Pineapple juice

1 1/2 qt Cranberry juice

1 bag Ice

Mixing instructions:

Makes 1 gallon of punch -- mix all 4 liquers in 1 parts and fill rest with pineapple and cranberry juice.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

