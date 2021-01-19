It’s a dream of President Trump’s that will likely never come true. A grand, sprawling park called The National Garden of American Heroes. There would be statues everywhere of people the administration considers American heroes. The way it was put in by President Trump in his executive order this week, “In the peace and harmony of this vast outdoor park, visitors will come and learn the amazing stories of some of the greatest Americans who have ever lived.” Selections were made “for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love.”

Now it’s nothing against this idea, but the odd thing is there seems to be no rhyme or reason to those he wanted included. Such as Alex Trebek. A man who was Canadian. Sure Benjamin Franklin makes sense, but does Aretha Franklin? On the Jersey end of things does the inclusion of Frank Sinatra and Whitney Houston make all that much sense?

I’m not knocking Frank Sinatra as a great entertainer or Whitney Houston for that matter. They’re legendary. But especially when it comes to Whitney Houston, can you really call her a great American hero? An American icon in the entertainment world sure, but her life ended tragically in her 40s and she was involved in hard drugs for years. Her demise was brought about by her own poor choices. Is this somebody that we are going to hold up as a hero?

New Jersey’s own Norman Schwarzkopf is a name we could all get behind, as is Thomas Edison. But does actress Lauren Bacall belong as a great American hero? It’s an odd grouping of people to say the least.

Trump first proposed the National Garden of American Heroes in response to the protests against and toppling of several confederate statues around the country. Now that Joe Biden is taking over as president Trump’s dream of such a place is likely a long shot.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.