The latest 2020 democratic victim leading up to primary season is Jersey's own Senator Cory Booker. Many people predicted this from the very start, but Booker actually held is own for a while! That didn't translate to support, however.

As Eric Scott mentions, the latest Monmouth University poll showed Booker at just 1% in New Hampshire. While he had done a bit better in Iowa, an average of 3%, Booker also failed to qualify for the two latest debates.

President Trump has decided to chime in about Booker's departure from this election cycle. If you think he seized the opportunity to mock the New Jersey senator, I've got news for you. You're 100% right!

It STILL blows my mind that this man is the leader of the free world. Just a savage, hilarious takedown of a man who's already pretty beaten up over a failed campaign. Think about all that's going on in our country and around the world, yet Trump still has time to tweet about a candidate that couldn't poll above 10%.

Some of Booker's fellow longshot White House hopefuls chimed in too. But they had a much more ... adult ... way of handling it.

EVEN MIKE BLOOMBERG!

Keep in mind these three candidates have just as bad, if not worse, chances to make any waves as Booker did. In fact, aside from Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren, there isn't a single candidate polling above 7%.

In any case, another one bites the dust. Maybe Senator Booker will have more time to focus on New Jersey's interests now.

