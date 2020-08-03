Trump to attend campaign fundraiser at Jersey Shore, report says

DEAL — President Donald Trump will attend a campaign fundraiser on the Jersey Shore on Sunday, of according to the Jewish newspaper Yeshiva World News.

An image of the invitation says the top ticket is $250,000 and comes with a roundtable, photo opportunity and reception. A ticket at $35,000 includes a photo opportunity an reception, and $5,600 is for just the reception. Information on the location of the fundraiser would be provided upon RSVP, according to the invitation.

Yeshvia World News, citing unnamed sources, said the family of the late real estate developed Stanley Chera will host the fundraiser.

Chera died after becoming seriously ill from the novel coronavirus, and was mentioned by Trump at a briefing on March 29 as a friend who had fallen ill.

“I had a friend who went to a hospital the other day. He’s a little older, and he’s heavy, but he’s (a) tough person,” Trump said. “And he went to the hospital, and a day later, he’s in a coma. ... He’s not doing well.”

The invitation was issued before Gov. Phil Murphy updated an executive order on Monday limiting indoor gatherings to just 25, after recent increases in the virus' rate of transmission in New Jersey.

The Trump presidential campaign has not yet returned a message on Monday afternoon seeking comment about the fundraiser.

Trump attended a meet-and-greet at the Long Branch home of his son-in-law's parents, Seryl and Charles Kushner in 2015, according to a New York Times report.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report

