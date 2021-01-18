Trump Plaza owners call off charity auction for demolition

ATLANTIC CITY — All bets are off for anyone but a professional to complete the demolition of the Trump Plaza casino after a charity auction was canceled.

Bids to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City for the right to push the button that would implode the casino reached $175,000, according to Bodnars Auction, which was handling the bids.

IEP AC Plaza, a subsidiary controlled by Icahn Enterprises, sent a letter stating that they were not on board with the auction and would in no way participate or help facilitate, citing safety issues.

"After exhausting every avenue to bring the parties together to make this exciting event happen, we received the final decision from IEP AC Plaza LLC that we must cease and desist," Bodnars said.

Bidding was scheduled to end on Tuesday.

Carl Icahn told The Associated Press he'll donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace money that would have been raised by a charity auction.

The club has been open as a place for children learning remotely to go while their parents work and provides hot meals to replace those they received while attending school.

The casino opened in 1984 and closed in 2014.

