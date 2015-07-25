Trump campaign bans Iowa newspaper from event

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Des Moines Register says Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has denied press credentials to its reporters after the newspaper published an editorial calling on the billionaire businessman to end his campaign.

The Register says its reporters were denied credentials to a Trump campaign event in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Saturday. The newspaper says Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told its reporters they were being excluded because of the editorial.

In the editorial, published Tuesday, the newspaper called Trump a "feckless blowhard" who is "unfit to hold office."

Register editor Amalie Nash emphasized Friday that the paper's editorial board is independent of its news reporters and editors. Nash urged the Trump campaign to "revisit its decision instead of making punitive decisions because we wrote something critical of him."

