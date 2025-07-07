Authorities are now saying a disturbing video has surfaced in an accident case from last month, which appears to be a road rage incident.

According to NJ.com, Joseph M. Nyandwaro was driving a tractor-trailer on a northbound section of the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County on June 22 when police say he rammed another tractor-trailer being driven by Osman Aden, 40, of Minnesota. Nyandwaro is from Texas.

After the victim’s rig hit the center divider, it crossed the highway and crashed into several trees, according to officials. Aden died in the impact.

“Nyandwaro was observed intentionally crashing into the victim’s tractor-trailer, ramming him into the left concrete barrier, and laughing about it as he drove away,” police said in an affidavit, and they cited video taken inside the truck.

That video, from typical driver surveillance equipment installed in many commercial trucks today, was provided to police by U.S. Highway Express Inc., the company Nyandwaro was driving for.

As repulsive as it is to think someone could laugh off seeing a serious crash they caused, it gets worse. Authorities say Nyandwaro then drove off, taking the first available exit and not getting back on the New Jersey Turnpike for an hour and a half. But he didn’t return to the scene.

When authorities eventually found his truck they said it had damage consistent with the crash and paint from Aden’s rig was on Nyandwaro’s truck. Police say he had duct tape on his vehicle and that a cleaning agent had been used in an attempt to remove evidence.

This is what promoted fourth-degree tampering with evidence charges on top of the more serious second-degree counts of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

I bet he wasn't laughing as he was being arrested.

