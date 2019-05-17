Truck, trailer and boat roll into NJ river

BRICK —A pickup backing a trailer with a boat down a ramp at a marina rolled into the water and became completely submerged when the brake let go on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A boater was backing his trailer down the boat launch ramp at Lightning Jack’s Marina on Ridge Road in Brick Township around 4:45 p.m. and thought the boat had slipped off the trailer, according to Brick police.

The man got out to check on the boat and trailer when it began to roll backwards, according to police. He couldn’t get back to the truck in time and the truck, trailer and boat wound up in the Manasquan River, police said, adding that the truck was completely submerged when they arrived.

The identity of the driver was not disclosed by police.

Police said dive rescue and fire rescue teams responded, but there was no one else in the truck and no one was injured

Police used a tow truck to get the truck out of the river.

