Truck hits mom pushing stroller in Hazlet, NJ

Hazlet Township Police continue to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a mom pushing a baby in a stroller.

Deputy Chief Robert Mulligan says the truck hit the woman and stroller as she walked on Route 36 South between Laurel and Palmer Avenues.

Police say both the mother and her child were quickly transported to Bayshore Hospital, but did not provide information on their condition.

News 12 New Jersey reported the driver of the pickup did remain on the scene, and surveillance video shows the mother was able to get up after the collision.

https://newjersey.news12.com/police-mother-child-in-stroller-struck-by-pickup-truck-on-route-36

As the investigation continues, no charges have been announced against the driver of the truck.

Photos from the scene also showed the stroller up against a guardrail, missing a wheel.

Hazlet police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has information, to contact detectives at 732-264-1705.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in NJ There are a number of memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives of residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.



How New Jerseyans remember 9/11