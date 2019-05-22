Truck falls through parking garage in North Jersey

NORTH BERGEN — Police responded to a partial collapse of parking garage partial collapse in the township, as a truck fell through the top level late Wednesday morning.

The incident at 8101 Tonnelle Ave. at 81st Street drew first responders to the scene. There were no reported injuries, police said on Twitter. Police urged drivers to stay away from the area.

ABC7NY shared aerial video of the incident. The parking area is next to the Tonnelle shopping complex that houses a Planet Fitness, Chuck E. Cheese, an Aldi supermarket and a Burlington store.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: