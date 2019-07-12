Truck crashes down onto Rt. 295, another topples on Rt. 80: Expect delays

Tractor-trailers caused problems on two New Jersey interstate highways during the Friday morning commute.

A truck hauling a load of mail veered off the Church Street overpass on Route 295 north around 3 a.m, police told 6 ABC Action News. Photos from the scene show the trailer dangling straight up and down with the cab heavily damaged on the ground. 6 ABC Action News reported the driver was hospitalized for an arm injury.

Fox Phiadelphia's Bob Kelly on his Twitter account said the fuel tanks were fully loaded.

Mount Laurel Police said two other vehicles on Church Street were also involved.

Two northbound lanes were blocked to right the truck, creating a multi-mile delay.

A tractor- trailer overturned on eastbound Route 80 near Route 15 around 5 a.m. closing all lanes for clean up of the truck and a fuel spill, according to Roxbury Township Police.

It's the second serious incident on Route 80 during the morning commute this week.

The driver of a car that rear-ended a tractor trailer parked on the shoulder on westbound Route 80 at Route 287 died at the scene on Wednesday morning

State Police did not immediately return messages about both incidents.

