Car rear-ends truck on Route 80, explodes into flame — 1 dead

PARSIPPANY — One person was killed when a Ford Fusion hit a tractor trailer from behind on Route 80, setting both vehicles on fire on Wednesday, according to State Police.

Video broadcast by News 12 New Jersey showed a large plume of black smoke into the air.

State Police did not disclose information about the deceased or the circumstances of the crash, which happened around 7:40 a.m. in the inner roadway at Route 287.

The incident created a multi-mile westbound delay that went back at least 10 miles to Wayne. There was also a long delay on Route 280 approaching Route 80. An ongoing investigation blocked the right lane as of 11:15 a.m.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5