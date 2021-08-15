Triple shooting in North Plainfield, NJ kills teen, 14, and adult

NORTH PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting at a borough apartment complex that left a teen and one adult dead and a third person critically hurt.

North Plainfield Police responded to a 9-1-1 call Friday around 8 p.m. reporting a shooting at the Malcolm Gardens Apartment Complex on Little Place.

A 14-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene while a 31-year-old man also died of gunshot wounds shortly after, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.

A 28-year-old man was flown to a hospital where he remained in critical condition after emergency surgery on Saturday.

Investigators said all three males were sitting on a first floor patio area, outside of the apartment in which one of them lived when they were struck with gunfire.

A motive and possible description of the shooter or shooters was still being worked on by authorities and the identities of the men killed or injured had not yet been made public as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office 908-231-7100 or North Plainfield Police at 908-769-2937.

Potential tips, including videos and photos, also can be shared anonymously via the STOPit app, or through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

