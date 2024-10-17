Tribute to Jimmy Buffett coming to Atlantic City, NJ

Jimmy Buffet was so much more than an entertainer. He was a great businessman who didn’t just sell music; he sold a lifestyle brand.

He became one of the planet’s richest musicians, amassing a $1 billion fortune.

He had the Margaritaville restaurant chain and the Cheeseburger in Paradise chain.

He ventured into liquor, hotels and casinos. He was even a best-selling author.

57th Annual CMA Awards - Show George Walker IV/Invision/AP loading...

Everyone knows him for “Margaritaville,” but his other songs were just as great, tunes like “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and my all-time personal favorite Buffet song “Come Monday,” along with many more.

His hardcore fans, Parrotheads, would see him countless times the way fans of Springsteen would rack up 100 concerts or more.

He passed away a year ago, on September 1. Wouldn’t it be great to hear his music live again one more time?

You can.

Jake Shimabukuro Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

The music of Jimmy Buffet comes back to life on Friday, January 24, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. And this isn’t just some Buffet tribute band.

It is THE band.

The Coral Reefer Band.

Ronell Johnson, Ben Jaffe, Charlie Gabriel Amy Harris/Invision/AP loading...

The band that backed him and toured with him all these years is keeping his spirit alive with their Keep The Party Going tour.

The longtime band member who played with Jimmy for years, Mac McAnally, steps up front to take the lead vocals, and who better to do justice to this great artist than his band that loved him?

Band member Robert “Robbie” Greenidge, who plays steelpan, was asked how Buffet would feel about the tour.

“Would he want the show to go on? Absolutely! He would say, ‘Rock on’!” said Greenidge.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. and are available through Ticketmaster, HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, or by calling 800-745-3000

