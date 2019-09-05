Trev’s sons get on their first school bus

Part of the reason you can be a kid longer in Roosevelt is because our school sits right in the middle of town, within walking distance for everyone. We have no busses, as opposed to towns like Lakewood, but unlike Lakewood, the state took 148,000 from their very small budget. But that's for another day.

Today we talk about my sons Lennon and Albert and boarding their very first school bus. They begin 7th grade at the Melvin H. Kreps middle school and this morning, after sleeping until noon all summer, were out at the stop promptly waiting for pickup at 7:15am.

My wife and I were given strict orders not to follow them to the stop and film them, so Dad had to hide behind the bushes and take this video without them noticing. I can't believe it's been 7 years since we walked them to Roosevelt Public School for the first time. My Dad Albert Senior was with us on that day and we talked about the day when we would put them on the bus. Dad died Sept 14, 2015 which is 4 years ago next Saturday but despite that, today I felt him right by our side, and so did they.

Good luck in middle school boys, we're all very proud of you!

