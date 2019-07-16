Trev at the Brook Arts Center with Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd
The laughter will be nonstop at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday Aug 3rd when I get to work with two of the funniest people in New Jersey! Julia Scotti and the legendary Uncle Floyd in a DOUBLE HEADLINER SHOW!
Julia Scotti, who was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2016, burst onto the national scene when she dropped the F Bomb and came out as transgender. Only a true Jersey girl would do that!
Uncle Floyd is a such a Jersey treasure they tried to bury him several times! The Uncle Floyd Show which aired from 1974 to1998, was a half-improvised, low budget variety show, starring Uncle Floyd as the host, puppeteer and piano player. The program included live music by local bands and well-knowns, like The Ramones, Bon Jovi, David Bowie and Madonna. Much of the humor was aimed at adults in the style of Soupy Sales and Pee Wee Herman. Floyd appeared in Good Morning Vietnam, Crazy People and Mr. Wonderful.
Showtime is 8 pm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at www.brookarts.org
