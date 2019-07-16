Trev at the Brook Arts Center with Julia Scotti and Uncle Floyd

The laughter will be nonstop at the Brook Arts Center on Saturday Aug 3rd when I get to work with two of the funniest people in New Jersey! Julia Scotti and the legendary Uncle Floyd in a DOUBLE HEADLINER SHOW!

Julia Scotti, who was a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2016, burst onto the national scene when she dropped the F Bomb and came out as transgender. Only a true Jersey girl would do that!