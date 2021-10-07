Things are happening for Julia Scotti!

The Fairview native who dropped an F-Bomb on "America's Got Talent," then came out as transgender in the same four minutes will be appearing this Saturday at the Brook Arts Center along with Jersey comic legend Uncle Floyd, Tom Mongelli, and myself.

The story of Scotti's movie about her life called "Julia Scotti Funny That Way," is now featured on the cover of the current Hustler magazine. She's recording her new album on Nov. 6 at the Act 2 Playhouse in Ambler, PA and will be touring a new version of "Funny Women of a Certain Age" with Carole Montgomery, Leighann Lord, Kerri Louise, and Vanessa Hollingshead.

Screengrab via Julia Scotti's Facebook page.

Scotti appeared on the Showtime special, "More Funny Women Of A Certain Age."

YouTube screengrab via 1091 Pictures.

Uncle Floyd is a Jersey comic legend who's been making us laugh since the '70s when he had his cable-access show. Among his many fans were John Lennon, who would have been 81 on October 9, the day of this show, and David Bowie, who learned about Floyd from Lennon and wrote a song about him in 2002 called "Slip Away."

Also on the show is Tom Mongelli, a Wayne native who performs comedy all over New Jersey.

