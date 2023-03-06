Trenton Thunder is hiring for this season

Even without a nasty winter to escape, the start of baseball is always a welcome sign of Spring. One of the early signs this year is news that the Trenton Thunder minor league baseball team is hiring for all manner of positions for the upcoming season.

According to Trenton Daily, the Thunder will hold two job fairs; one on March 28, and a second on April 22.

Applicants must be at least 14 years old with working papers from their school to be employed by the Trenton Thunder. They are looking for people who are “outgoing, energetic, responsible, and love your home team!”

They are looking to fill jobs for concessions, ticket-takers, merchandise, promo crew, grounds crew, production crew, batboys, and more.

According to a release,

“Trenton Thunder is a summertime staple in the Capital City and beyond. Since its founding in 1994, the Thunder has brought thrills and action-packed fun to the City of Trenton. As a founding member of the MLB Draft League, the Thunder has been recognized as the “Nation’s Best Franchise.” The Trenton Thunder continues to remain a valuable asset to the community. The team has given back over $7.5 million worth of goods, services, and monetary donations through Trenton Thunder Charities under the umbrella of the Grand Slam We Care Foundation.”

Man, if you’re even a casual baseball fan, how cool would it be to get paid to go to the ballpark? Their park, Arm & Hammer Park, is a gem, too.

If you’re interested but can’t make either of the job fairs, please contact (609) 394-3300 or fun@trentonthunder.com for additional details.

