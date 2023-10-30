🔵Punk Rock Flea Market returns to Trenton in December

TRENTON — Soon, it will be time to “wreck the halls.”

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market annual “Wreck the Halls Holiday Shopping Extravaganza” returns this year on Dec. 9 and 10 to the CURE Insurance Arena.

What is to be expected?

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, enjoy shopping from at least 500 vendors, small businesses, artists, vintage sellers, makers, and crafters from all over the country for all your holiday gifts.

Choose from an array of vintage clothing and toys, oddities and taxidermy, horror memorabilia, comic books, original artwork, and antiques and curiosities.

Dozens of food trucks will be on hand including vegan and gluten-free options, House of Cupcakes, Dark Side of the Moo, Latin Bites, and more. Vegan pizza, arancini (Italian rice balls), pork roll sammiches, will all be there, and so much more.

Get sinister holiday portraits done with New Jersey’s most legendary horror cosplayer, Father Evil.

Want a tattoo? Live tattooing from several of the area’s finest tattoo shops will be on site.

There will also be live music featuring special guest DJ sets, and live performances by several local acts.

But there is more....

Celebrities? Of course. Guests include Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, (legendary guitar player of The Misfits, Kryst the Conqueror, Danzig, and Gorgeous Frankenstein), Carey Means, (voice of legendary Adult Swim Character, Frylock and Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Dave Scott Schwartzman (author and drummer of Seminal New Jersey hardcore punk band, Adrenalin O.D.), Mike Magrann (author, musician/singer/songwriter of early 80s punk band Channel 3), and more.

To make things even more interesting,

People can compete in two days of scavenger hunts that will take them on a tour of the entire Punk Rock Flea Market where they will score free items along the way and be entered to win free entry for life to the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market.

Free black swag bags filled with all sorts of fun, free items from the flea market and vendors will be given out to the first 100 people in line each day.

According to the event's website, legendary Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market embraces a life-long love of punk rock and hardcore, DIY ethics, the arts, tattoos, copious amounts of coffee, the occasional Gin and Tonic, a well-timed beer and a solid, well-styled quiff.

Advanced tickets are on sale now. Tickets cost $15 and $10 on Sunday (after 1 p.m.).

