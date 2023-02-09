Trenton, NJ student on the run considered armed & dangerous

🔴 Trenton police were alerted to a student at Trenton Central High School with a gun

TRENTON — An adult high school student is on the run after he was found with a gun and ammo in his book bag on Wednesday afternoon.

Trenton Central High School went into a shelter-in-place at 1 p.m. in an effort to find student Breion Crayton, who was reported to Trenton police as having a weapon in the building.

When Crayton was located, he fought with police who were able to get the book bag before he ran off. Arrest warrants for weapon offenses were issued for Crayton, who is considered armed and dangerous.

He was still on the run of early Thursday afternoon, according to Trenton police Lt. Nathan B. Bolognini. He did not disclose Crayton's age.

Mayor Reed Gusciora said security would be increased Thursday at the school.

“Schools need to be a safe haven for kids to learn and not to resolve conflicts with guns,” the mayor said.

A violent school year

Videos of several fights that broke out Oct. 6 at Trenton Central High School show the chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. An investigation determined most of the fights involved "mutual combatants." Four juveniles were taken into custody for improper behavior and released to their parents.

The school's Homecoming Dance and parade were canceled as a punishment.

On Sept. 27, a fight at Trenton's 9th Grade Academy led to three adults and two teens being arrested after parents came to the school to retaliate for a fight the day before.

Security personnel was physically assaulted by the adults but they were subdued by Trenton police officers who were called to the school.

Bolognini asked anyone with information about Crayton's whereabouts to call Trenton police at 609-989-4000.

