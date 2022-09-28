2 parents, 2 teens arrested after brawl at Trenton, NJ high school
TRENTON — Five people including two teens where charged when they returned to a Trenton high school to retaliate for a school fight involving students on Monday, police said.
Adults went to the 9th Grade Academy on Perry Street Tuesday and were let into the building by students despite the efforts of school security to keep them out, according to a statement from Trenton Public Schools.
Security personnel was physically assaulted by the adults but were subdued by Trenton police officers who were called to the school.
Arrests in Trenton school brawl
Trenton police Lt. Bethesda Stokes told New Jersey 101.5 that parents Blanc Ortiz, 34, and Rafael Ortiz, 33, were charged with terroristic threats after a security guard overheard both of them threaten teens after school.
They were also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, inciting a riot, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest.
A third adult, Celeste Mcneill, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, inciting a riot and obstructing the administration of law.
Two 15-year-old teenage girls were also taken into custody.
Monday afternoon fight
Stokes said as the investigation continues additional charges may be filed.
She did not disclose the circumstances of the initial fight and what prompted the parents to come to the school.
"We are committed to eliminating these acts of violence from the educational setting and creating a safe and secure space for teaching and learning," the district said in a statement. "Our schools will not be a battleground, any student who chooses to engage in violent behavior may be permanently removed from the school setting," the district said in a statement."
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
