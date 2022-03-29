Trenton, NJ mom pleads for justice after 9-year-old girl is shot and killed

TRENTON — Days after the deadly shooting of a 9-year-old girl who was playing outside her family’s apartment, law enforcement still is urging anyone with information about who is responsible to come forward.

SeQuoya Bacon-Jones was with a sibling in the courtyard area of their residence along Cooper Street on Friday evening when a large fight nearby erupted in gunfire.

The girl was shot and killed as a bystander, according to law enforcement. Her mother has been pleading with residents to share what they know with police.

"If anybody has something, no detail is too small we need the community's help to get Justice," Shea Bacon-Jones said on her personal Facebook page, while remembering her daughter as "everything."

“He shot off two rounds first, everybody scattered, and then he shot off another four rounds and my daughter got hit,” Shea Bacon-Jones said of the gunman who remains at large, in a TV interview with CBS Philly on Monday.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by an aunt on Monday had raised several thousand dollars within the span of a day.

In addition to funeral expenses for the slain fourth-grader, the online fundraiser was aimed at helping “her mother move as they are no longer comfortable in their own home,” Smith said in the campaign summary.

As of Tuesday, the case was being handled by the homicide task force at the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The Kingsbury's Twin Towers housing complex is less than half a mile from the Mercer County Superior Courthouse.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

