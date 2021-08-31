Trenton, NJ man is shot and killed on his way home from work

A 43-year-old Trenton man was shot and killed on his way home from work Monday night and the suspects remain on the run.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police department continue to investigate the homicide that unfolded on the 400 block of West Hanover Street just before 9 p.m.

Police found Fred Davis with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that Davis was coming home from work. As he parked his car in front of his house, he was approached by two robbers, who then shot him.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Marc Masseroni of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed at mchtftips@mercercounty.org.