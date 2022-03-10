Trenton, NJ man indicted in ‘community’ guns trafficking bust

A state grand jury has indicted two people on several charges stemming from an investigation that authorities said led to the seizure of three “community” guns transported to New Jersey from Georgia.

Quaneisha Frost-Clark, 27, of Loganville, Georgia, and Marquise Peterson, 28, of Trenton, are accused of conspiracy, possessing the guns and transporting them to the state during a six-month period in 2020. The indictment was handed up Wednesday and made public Thursday.

Acting state Attorney General Platkin said the case highlights law enforcement efforts to combat gun trafficking, adding that the “vast majority” of firearms used in criminal activity in New Jersey originate from out of state. He also noted this case involves so-called “community guns,” which are firearms that are transferred among two or more persons who use them for unlawful reasons.

Both defendants could face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts. Peterson is being represented by the public defender's office, which does not comment on pending cases, and it wasn't known if Frost-Clark has retained an attorney.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

7 things NJ should ban right now