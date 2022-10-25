TRENTON — Two weeks after a city man died as the result of a shooting in broad daylight, another Trenton resident was captured and charged with the man's murder.

Mack Williams, 32, was taken into custody in New Jersey's capital city on Monday by the U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, according to a release from the county prosecutor's office Tuesday.

Williams has been implicated in the Oct. 9 shooting death of Daquan Brown, 33, who officers found lying on the ground on Kersey Alley with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, shortly after which he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday's release said Williams has been charged with murder, and prosecutors filed a motion to detain him pending trial.

As New Jersey 101.5 reported at the time of Brown's killing, Trenton had gone more than 90 days over the summer without a homicide until the death of Rasheed Barlow in early September.

Brown was Trenton's 15th homicide victim of 2022.

Prosecutors did not disclose if there had been any pre-existing relationship between Williams and Brown.

