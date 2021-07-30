Trenton, NJ councilwoman accused of calling cops on child’s birthday party

TRENTON — A grandmother says Councilwoman Kathy McBride called police on the birthday party she held for her grandson at a city park on Monday because she didn’t have a permit and insurance for two rented amusements.

The party at Laurel Avenue Park on Monday included a bouncy house and water slide that Kara Ingram told the Trentonian she didn't know required having a permit.

"If you all vote for this nasty miserable b---- again that's why the city ain't got s---. The police director ain't got nothin' better to f---ing do than send officers around while there's f---ing killing going on," Ingram said in a Facebook Live at the park.

In a later video, Ingram apologizes for her language and said she was on her way to "do something" about McBride, acting police director Steve Wilson and Recreation Director Maria Richardson. Ingram told The Trentonian that Richardson tipped off police.

"If you're not for the kids of this city we don't need you. We got enough going on. We don't need someone that's here for politic reasons and to fatten their pockets," Ingram said.

She also called for McBride to "go back south."

McBride told The Trentonian that she didn't notify police about the party but said it was getting out of control. Police were outside McBride's house after Ingram threatened to hit McBride in a video.

A Trenton police spokesman on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event.

Family summer fairs & events in NJ happening through Labor Day A full list of county fairs, street fairs, and family fun events happening late summer through Labor Day in NJ. (All events are listed in date order starting July 27 through September 6)