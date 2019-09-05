Trenton cops check on man and find human skeleton in home

TRENTON — Police found skeletal human remains in a home while checking on a man who hadn't been seen in several days.

Neighbors called police to the home on the 1300 block of South Clinton Avenue after not seeing the 66-year-old man, Police Capt. Stephen Varn told the Trentonian. Police found the man and had him hospitalized.

Officers who checked the rest of the house found the bones, police told The Trentonian.

Police did not return a request for more information on Thursday.

