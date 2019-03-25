Treasurer accused of taking $4,500 from Boy Scouts

TOMS RIVER — A Boy Scout treasurer was indicted in the alleged theft of $4,545 in cash and purchases from the troop's account.

A grand jury subpoena of Boy Scout Troop No. 57's TD Bank showed revealed that Louis Freund, 52, of Toms River withdrew about $3,850 from the account via ATM and made another $695 worth of purchases from various retailers, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Freund was first charged last October by Billhimer. According to a complaint obtained by NJ.com , he spent the money at a liquor store, Amazon and Quick Chek.

“The parents and kids that volunteer their time for an organization such as the Boy Scouts deserve better than this” Billhimer said.

Freund was indicted with theft by unlawful taking.

