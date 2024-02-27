NJ electric bike danger: Man run over by 2 cars
🚴 The bicyclist fell off his electric bike riding on Route 530 near Whiting Park
🚴 He was struck twice while laying on the pavement
🚴 Darkness may have played a role in the crash
MANCHESTER — A man riding an electric bicycle was struck by two vehicles on Route 530 early Monday evening and died from their injuries.
Manchester police Capt. Vincent Manco said that the bicyclist, identified as Joseph Slover, 54, of the Whiting section of Manchester, was going west around 6:55 p.m. and fell off the bike near Whiting Memorial Park.
While lying on the pavement, he was struck by a Ford Taurus and a Nissan Sentra.
Cause of the crash
The drivers of the Ford and Nissan, Dylan Coyle, 28, of Whiting and Gary Paszek,70, of Toms River respectively, both stopped and were not injured. They were both traveling alone, according to Manco.
Manco said that "bicyclist error and low light conditions" are the primary contributing factors to the crash.
Route 530 was closed for about two hours Monday evening for the initial investigation.
It is the second crash fatality in Manchester this year and the seventh in Ocean County, according to State Police records.
