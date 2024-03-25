Recent NJ grad killed while driving with high school sweetheart
🔴 Maryland State Police said a driver rear-ended an SUV stopped for traffic
🔴 A passenger was seriously injured in the crash
🔴 Both are graduates of Gloucester City High School
GLOUCESTER CITY — A member of the Gloucester City High School Class of 2023 died after a crash on Route 95 in Maryland on Saturday.
Gage Myers, 18, was the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic that rear-ended a Toyota Highlander stopped for traffic due to an earlier crash in North East, Maryland, around 6:50 p.m, according to Maryland State police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gage was a student-athlete who played basketball and baseball, according to the district.
A 19-year-old passenger, identified by the school district as Rylee McNee, a member of the school's Class of 2022, was taken to a hospital by helicopter.
Counseling will be available at Gloucester City High School on Monday.
Together for two years
Photos on McNee's Instagram page confirm the pair had been in a relationship for two years.
A GoFundMe page posted by Gage's uncle, Mike Howery, raised over $21,000 in less than 24 hours to help cover his mother's costs.
"He brought stability to his family through kind words, a quick wit and a handsome smile. The world has lost a shining star," Howery wrote on the GoFundMe.
Deadly weekend in New Jersey
It was a deadly start to the weekend on New Jersey highways Friday night with the death of a 16-year-old at the intersection of Hurffville and Deptford Center roads in Deptford.
Approximately two hours later, police were called to a head-on collision on Haddonfield-Berlin Road near Lafayette Road in Voorhees. A 22-year-old Berlin man died.
On Sunday morning, a 31-year-old Bronx man died on the New Jersey Turnpike in Fort Lee, according to State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan. An Acura on the ramp from Route 4 to the southbound Turnpike struck a concrete wall and bounced into the local lanes, striking a Ford.
The passenger in the Accura, a 24-year-old woman also from The Bronx, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Marchan. The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old Elizabeth man, had minor injuries.
