Recent NJ grad killed while driving with high school sweetheart

🔴 Maryland State Police said a driver rear-ended an SUV stopped for traffic

🔴 A passenger was seriously injured in the crash

🔴 Both are graduates of Gloucester City High School

GLOUCESTER CITY — A member of the Gloucester City High School Class of 2023 died after a crash on Route 95 in Maryland on Saturday.

Gage Myers, 18, was the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic that rear-ended a Toyota Highlander stopped for traffic due to an earlier crash in North East, Maryland, around 6:50 p.m, according to Maryland State police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gage was a student-athlete who played basketball and baseball, according to the district.

A 19-year-old passenger, identified by the school district as Rylee McNee, a member of the school's Class of 2022, was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Counseling will be available at Gloucester City High School on Monday.

Map showing North East, Maryland and Gloucester City, NJ Map showing North East, Maryland and Gloucester City, NJ (Canva) loading...

Together for two years

Photos on McNee's Instagram page confirm the pair had been in a relationship for two years.

A GoFundMe page posted by Gage's uncle, Mike Howery, raised over $21,000 in less than 24 hours to help cover his mother's costs.

"He brought stability to his family through kind words, a quick wit and a handsome smile. The world has lost a shining star," Howery wrote on the GoFundMe.

ALSO READ: Police launch big enforcement effort on major NJ highway

Rylee McNee & Gage Myers Rylee McNee & Gage Myers (Mike Howey via GoFundMe) loading...

Deadly weekend in New Jersey

It was a deadly start to the weekend on New Jersey highways Friday night with the death of a 16-year-old at the intersection of Hurffville and Deptford Center roads in Deptford.

Approximately two hours later, police were called to a head-on collision on Haddonfield-Berlin Road near Lafayette Road in Voorhees. A 22-year-old Berlin man died.

On Sunday morning, a 31-year-old Bronx man died on the New Jersey Turnpike in Fort Lee, according to State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan. An Acura on the ramp from Route 4 to the southbound Turnpike struck a concrete wall and bounced into the local lanes, striking a Ford.

The passenger in the Accura, a 24-year-old woman also from The Bronx, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Marchan. The driver of the Ford, a 23-year-old Elizabeth man, had minor injuries.

