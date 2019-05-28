Traffic and trains — How do we fix NJ?

54 mile back up to start the summer season is not a good thing. Yes, it's great that so many want to enjoy the Jersey Shore and spend money on beach tags to support the local beaches and in local stores and restaurants. That said, there is no excuse that politicians in Trenton have ignored the growing infrastructure problems in our state.

287, 78, 80, the Parkway, all congested at levels that are dangerous for public safety and the economy. Not to mention the frustration factor, I just want to travel 30 miles in less than two hours!!

How about we open up the wooded areas in between the highways and pave new lanes? Or use Jersey barriers to have traffic flowing south on Fridays and north on Sunday nights? Why not? Who speaks for Jersey?

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: