NJ hits number one — and it’s not good! (Opinion)

NJ has the nations WORST traffic, period.

Not that we needed another study to point out some of the things that drive NJ residents and commuters crazy, but here it is. According to the annual Texas A&M Transportation Institute that our Dino Flammia wrote about:

"The New York-Newark region is considered the worst in the nation for traffic congestion, according to a new report. The Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim region in California had held the unfortunate title for decades in the annual report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, but now folks in New Jersey can legitimately complain about having the worst traffic."

Maybe it's poor engineering. Maybe it's lack of attention to critical improvements. Maybe it's the fact that money is constantly diverted away from improvements to line the pockets of special interests.

Whatever the reason, at this point, another bad list is feeling like a pile on.

We've heard the reports ranking NJ among the worst places to start a business. We were not surprised that a report confirmed we pay the highest property taxes in the United States. And we recently topped the charts as the worst place to retire.

Add to the list of chart topping accomplishments, the worst traffic in the nation. Can it get worse?

The answer sadly is yes.

With Gov. Murphy currently poised to win re-election and a solid Democratic majority is set to return to Trenton. We live in a state where bad behavior is seemingly rewarded.

The health commissioner sets the stage for thousands of excess deaths due to her irresponsible actions. The governor, instead of calming fears at the outset of the pandemic, stoked the fire and fed the flames of panic which has had devastating and in many cases irreversible results for small businesses and working families.

The question is whether NJ voters will ever connect the dots that if you continue to support the same morally bankrupt, corrupt leeches the state will not come out of the downward spiral.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

