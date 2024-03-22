They hope marijuana will revitalize this NJ town

A new weed dispensary opens in Burlington County on Monday

First-time customers will receive a discount on purchases

The hope is for the dispensary to revitalize a downtown district

RIVERSIDE — Another cannabis dispensary is opening in New Jersey.

Township Green will hold its grand opening on Monday, March 25. Local officials and special dignitaries including state Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at 15 Scott St.

Food and beverages, along with live music will be part of the event and first-time customers will receive a 20% discount on their weed purchases.

(Toniann Antonelli/Townsquare Media) NJ 101.5's Dennis Malloy and Scott Rudder (Toniann Antonelli/Townsquare Media) loading...

Who is Scott Rudder?

Township Green is owned and operated by former Republican mayor, assemblyman, and veteran Scott Rudder. He has dedicated nearly the last decade of his life to the legalization and entrepreneurial expansion of medical and adult-use cannabis.

Rudder founded the New Jersey CannabisBusiness Association in 2016 to serve as the state’s premiere cannabis trade industry association. He has helped organize and was a top consultant to statewide campaigns to legalize pot in New Jersey in 2020.

He hopes Township Green will help revitalize and bring more foot traffic and customers to the downtown business district of Riverside. The dispensary will employ approximately 20 people, with the majority of them being residents.

Township Green is known for serving fine cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, and accessories in the Western New Jersey/Great Philadelphia area.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom