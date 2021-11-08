Toughest to find: Most wanted fugitives of Mercer County, NJ

Have you seen these three most wanted fugitives from Mercer County?

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office said the department's most-wanted program has had overwhelming support from the public

Dating back to August 1994, this program had aired on the local TV station, WZBN-TV 25. Since the beginning of the program, nearly 1,000 fugitives have been featured. Many hundreds have been apprehended, most within 48 hours of alerting the general public, a spokesman for the office said.

While the local TV station no longer exists, the Most Wanted Program was revived around 2013 under the leadership of Sheriff Jack Kemler, to include dissemination of Most Wanted information on Facebook and on the Mercer County Sheriff's app.

Since that time, all but three of the 23 Most Wanted have been captured.

Suspects are added to the Mercer Most Wanted list "when we've exhausted all other possibilities," the sheriff said.

Wilson Estrada

Wilson Estrada

Last known address is the first block of Washington Street in Trenton. He was originally charged with unlawful possession of a handgun on August 8, 2013. There is a warrant issued for his arrest on a charge of failing to appear in court for an arraignment on December 2, 2013. Estrada was placed on Mercer's Most Wanted list in January 2014.

Luis Galeano

Luis Galeano (AKA: Arnaldo Quintana-Jusin)

Last known address is the 100 block of Smith Street in Trenton. He was originally charged with robbing a house and aggravated assault, causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon (baseball bat) on March 3, 2010. There is a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear in New Jersey Superior Court on April 6, 2011. Galeano was placed on Mercer County's Most Wanted list in May 2014.

Reynaldo Hernandez

Reynaldo Hernandez

Last known address is the 600 block of Division Street in Trenton. He was originally charged on April 10, 2013 with aggravated assault, knowing and purposely causing bodily harm to the victim using a machete knife. A bench warrant was issued on June 28, 2013, for failing to appear for a pre-arraignment. Hernandez was placed on Mercer's Most Wanted list in June 2014.

If anyone knows their whereabouts, they should call 609-989-6111. All calls are confidential.