‘TOTAL LOSER’ … ‘Coward’ — Trump, Christie trade insults online

🔴 Donald Trump called Chris Christie a "TOTAL LOSER"

🔴 Christie came back and said Trump was a "coward"

🔴 Trump said Christie begged him for a job during his administration

Republican presidential candidates Chris Christie and Donald Trump traded insults on social media Wednesday as Trump called him “sloppy" and Christie called him a "coward."

Trump "started it" with a post to Truth trashing Christie for his comments on Fox News Tuesday night about the incomplete border wall and having an approval rating of 9% when he left the governor's office in 2017 (it was actually 15%). The former president said Christie "lied" about many other subjects during his interview with Piers Morgan.

"Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant. He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said “NO!” Trump wrote. Trump said Christie was "run out of New Hampshire" by his 6th place finish in the 2016 presidential primary and called him, in all caps, a "total loser."

Christie fired back several hours later, calling him the “king of keyboard warriors.”

“Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage? Or are you a coward," Christie wrote.

During the Fox News appearance, Christie said he was offered the secretary of labor, secretary of Homeland Security and chief of staff positions but denied he wanted to be attorney general.

Trump, who is leading the 2024 GOP race in almost every poll, has threatened to sit out the first debate of the campaign airing on Fox News in August.

Relationship turns sour

Christie was one of the first to support Trump's presidential run in 2016 when his own campaign ended with a sixth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary. During the Trump Administration Christie was a close advisor although he never held a formal position.

Things between the two began to go south when Christie came down with a serious case of COVID-19 from Trump during debate prep at the White House that landed him in Morristown Medical Center for 10 days.

Christie calls out Trump

When Trump continued to question the 2020 election results, Christie became increasingly critical of his former friend to the point where he based his second run for president as the only candidate who will call out Trump for his behavior.

Christie has called Trump a "petulant child," a "three-time loser" and "the cheapest S.O.B" during the campaign.

Donald Trump stands on stage with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at the Lawrenceville National Guard Armory Donald Trump stands on stage with New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at the Lawrenceville National Guard Armory (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Famous actors from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in New Jersey from IMDb.

LOOK: Famous actresses from New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from New Jersey from IMDb.