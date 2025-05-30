New Jersey should be prepared for severe weather Friday night.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for parts of Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia until midnight.

In New Jersey, the Watch included all counties from Mercer and Monmouth to the south.

Storms were expected to impact the area after 8 p.m.

What is a Tornado Watch?

A watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible. It is no guarantee that one will occur but people should remain attuned to changing weather conditions.

A severe thunderstorm will have winds of at least 58 mph and sometimes hail of at least 1 inch in diameter.

If a tornado becomes imminent, a Tornado Warning will be issued. People should seek shelter immediately.

Confirmed tornado in New Jersey

The state had its first confirmed tornado this month in South Jersey.

On Friday, May 16, an EF-1 tornado with wind speed of 90 to 95 mph, touched down in Williamstown. It traveled more than 8 miles to Buena Vista.

The tornado snapped trees and a telephone pole and damaged fences. No injuries were reported.