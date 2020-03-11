Uber recently released a list of the top things people leave behind when getting out of their ride share car. The number one thing? Your cell phone. And the top days for leaving things behind? Friday and Saturday night of course.

In addition to what you might call ‘normal’ items, Uber released the strange item list. Topping that list? Specimen cup from the doc office. Gross.

Top Ten Items Left Behind in Uber:

Phone

Wallet

Keys

Backpack/purse

Headphones

Clothing

Glasses

Vape

ID

Water bottle

