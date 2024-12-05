Top split pea soup recipes according to the internet

Top split pea soup recipes according to the internet

(Canva)

Searches for a great pea soup recipe return so many results on the internet that It was difficult to sort through.

The reason I started searching is because Eric Scott made his regionally famous split pea soup and brought in a pot to the morning crew on Thursday, It was outstanding.

I'm sure he'll be sharing his own special recipe at some point on this platform, but in the meantime, I plugged a few suggestions into ChatGPT and here are three recipes that I think you ought to try!

Split Pea Soup with Bacon

This recipe adds crispy bacon for a smoky flavor in every bite.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb split peas, rinsed
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 4 slices bacon, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • In a large pot, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 5-7 minutes. Remove and set aside.
  • In the bacon fat, add olive oil if needed. Add the onion, carrots, and celery, and sauté for 5-7 minutes until softened.
  • Add garlic and cook for another minute.
  • Add the split peas, bay leaf, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil.
  • Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1.5-2 hours, until the peas are tender.
  • Stir in the crispy bacon, remove the bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper.
  • Serve hot, garnished with extra bacon if desired.
(Canva)
loading...

Classic Split Pea Soup (Ham or Bacon)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb dried green split peas
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 6 cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • 1 ham hock (or 2 cups cooked ham, diced) or 4 slices bacon (optional)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Olive oil for sautéing

Instructions:

  • Rinse the split peas under cold water and set aside.
  • In a large pot, heat a little olive oil over medium heat and sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until softened (about 5-7 minutes).
  • Add the split peas, bay leaf, thyme, and broth (and ham or bacon, if using).
  • Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer uncovered for 1.5 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the peas break down and the soup thickens.
  • Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the ham hock, shred any meat, and return it to the soup (if using ham).
  • Serve hot with crusty bread.
(Canva)
loading...

Spicy Split Pea Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb dried split peas
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (or to taste)
  • 1/2 tsp ground turmeric
  • 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

  • Rinse the split peas and set aside.
  • In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until softened.
  • Add the cumin, cayenne, turmeric, and salt and pepper, and stir for about 1 minute.
  • Add the split peas and broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 1.5 hours, or until the peas are soft and the soup is thickened.
  • Season with additional salt, pepper, or cayenne to taste.
  • Serve hot with a squeeze of lime for extra zest.
(Canva)
loading...

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch

Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations.

Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈

Filed Under: Pea Soup
Categories: Bill Spadea, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM