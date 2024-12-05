Top split pea soup recipes according to the internet
Searches for a great pea soup recipe return so many results on the internet that It was difficult to sort through.
The reason I started searching is because Eric Scott made his regionally famous split pea soup and brought in a pot to the morning crew on Thursday, It was outstanding.
I'm sure he'll be sharing his own special recipe at some point on this platform, but in the meantime, I plugged a few suggestions into ChatGPT and here are three recipes that I think you ought to try!
Split Pea Soup with Bacon
This recipe adds crispy bacon for a smoky flavor in every bite.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb split peas, rinsed
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 carrots, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 4 slices bacon, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 6 cups low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a large pot, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 5-7 minutes. Remove and set aside.
- In the bacon fat, add olive oil if needed. Add the onion, carrots, and celery, and sauté for 5-7 minutes until softened.
- Add garlic and cook for another minute.
- Add the split peas, bay leaf, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1.5-2 hours, until the peas are tender.
- Stir in the crispy bacon, remove the bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve hot, garnished with extra bacon if desired.
Classic Split Pea Soup (Ham or Bacon)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb dried green split peas
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 6 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 ham hock (or 2 cups cooked ham, diced) or 4 slices bacon (optional)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Olive oil for sautéing
Instructions:
- Rinse the split peas under cold water and set aside.
- In a large pot, heat a little olive oil over medium heat and sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until softened (about 5-7 minutes).
- Add the split peas, bay leaf, thyme, and broth (and ham or bacon, if using).
- Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer uncovered for 1.5 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the peas break down and the soup thickens.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the ham hock, shred any meat, and return it to the soup (if using ham).
- Serve hot with crusty bread.
Spicy Split Pea Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 lb dried split peas
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (or to taste)
- 1/2 tsp ground turmeric
- 6 cups vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Rinse the split peas and set aside.
- In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until softened.
- Add the cumin, cayenne, turmeric, and salt and pepper, and stir for about 1 minute.
- Add the split peas and broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 1.5 hours, or until the peas are soft and the soup is thickened.
- Season with additional salt, pepper, or cayenne to taste.
- Serve hot with a squeeze of lime for extra zest.
