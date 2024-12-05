Top split pea soup recipes according to the internet

Searches for a great pea soup recipe return so many results on the internet that It was difficult to sort through.

The reason I started searching is because Eric Scott made his regionally famous split pea soup and brought in a pot to the morning crew on Thursday, It was outstanding.

I'm sure he'll be sharing his own special recipe at some point on this platform, but in the meantime, I plugged a few suggestions into ChatGPT and here are three recipes that I think you ought to try!

Split Pea Soup with Bacon

This recipe adds crispy bacon for a smoky flavor in every bite.

Ingredients:

1 lb split peas, rinsed

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 carrots, chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

4 slices bacon, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large pot, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 5-7 minutes. Remove and set aside.

In the bacon fat, add olive oil if needed. Add the onion, carrots, and celery, and sauté for 5-7 minutes until softened.

Add garlic and cook for another minute.

Add the split peas, bay leaf, and chicken broth. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 1.5-2 hours, until the peas are tender.

Stir in the crispy bacon, remove the bay leaf, and season with salt and pepper.

Serve hot, garnished with extra bacon if desired.

Classic Split Pea Soup (Ham or Bacon)

Ingredients:

1 lb dried green split peas

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 bay leaf

1 tsp dried thyme

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 ham hock (or 2 cups cooked ham, diced) or 4 slices bacon (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for sautéing

Instructions:

Rinse the split peas under cold water and set aside.

In a large pot, heat a little olive oil over medium heat and sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until softened (about 5-7 minutes).

Add the split peas, bay leaf, thyme, and broth (and ham or bacon, if using).

Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer uncovered for 1.5 to 2 hours, stirring occasionally, until the peas break down and the soup thickens.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove the ham hock, shred any meat, and return it to the soup (if using ham).

Serve hot with crusty bread.

Spicy Split Pea Soup

Ingredients:

1 lb dried split peas

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, diced

2 celery stalks, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (or to taste)

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

6 cups vegetable or chicken broth

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Rinse the split peas and set aside.

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté the onions, carrots, celery, and garlic until softened.

Add the cumin, cayenne, turmeric, and salt and pepper, and stir for about 1 minute.

Add the split peas and broth, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 1.5 hours, or until the peas are soft and the soup is thickened.

Season with additional salt, pepper, or cayenne to taste.

Serve hot with a squeeze of lime for extra zest.

