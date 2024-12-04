Who doesn't love pea soup? It's one of the best warm meals to have on a cold winter day. I've been asking around for recommendations for the best place to order it in the Garden State.

As you remember, Vesuvio's in Millstone had a pea soup made off the menu that my wife Jodi and I enjoyed last week. It was perfect and we'll be back.

After a quick search, we discovered that there are two restaurants that pop up in search after search.

All Seasons Restaurant in Eatontown

The Kibbitz Room in Cherry Hill

Hobby's Deli in Newark

The Ewing Diner in Ewing

What's your go-to restaurant for a hot bowl of soup?

