Top NJ pizza joint to reopen after closing for a year and a half

How good does a pizza joint in New Jersey have to be to survive with no takeout service and no delivery? Also, when it’s tiny and when they kept limited hours?

The answer is very, very good.

And that’s just what Bivio Pizza Napoletana in Montclair has been. Very, very good.

Good enough that the tiny place with weird hours and no takeout or delivery was making a go of it by reservations for their 20 seats. And it was always packed. Nj.com had voted their marinara pie the 8th best pizza in the entire state.

Very, very good.

Owner Tommaso Coloa shut the place down for the last two months of 2021 but that was temporary and due to surgery he had. The permanent closure, the mysterious one, came in September of 2022. Mysterious because it happened abruptly according to nj.com and Coloa would never speak of the reason.

That was a year and a half ago. Then came the big Instagram announcement.

It was announced they were reopening under new ownership. A soft reopening taking place on Friday January 19 and Saturday January 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. both days.

They say they’ve worked closely with chef Tommaso and will be making the Neapolitan pies their fans loved with the same high quality ingredients right down to the same dough and crust. One difference is it will be easier to get a reservation now as they’re on Open Table. In fact they’ve already been taking reservations.

Find them at 107 Pine Street in Montclair. Their website is biviopizza.com.

No word on takeout or delivery. Nor does it matter. They’re very, very good.

